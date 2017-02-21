New season of speed hill climbing gets under way at Loton Park next month

The new season of speed hill climbing gets under way at Loton Park, near Shrewsbury next month and volunteer club members have already started preparing the venue for what promises to be an exciting year of competition at Shropshire’s premier motor sport venue.

A new 70 metre long wall of over 200 used HGV tyres has been built to aid driver safety just past the course’s Museum Bend and around 30 volunteers have been erecting and repairing fences, painting the various huts and also the white ‘rumble strips’ on the bends of the track.

Hagley Car Club organise events at Loton Park and secretary Martyn Silcox, said: “We are grateful to this dedicated team of club members and friends who have given up their time to get the course ready for the new season.

“With several new car and driver combinations appearing for the first time, the season ahead looks to be very competitive so it is essential that the venue is in top shape to welcome both competitors and spectators.

“As a gesture to encourage more people to come along and see just what hill climbing is all about the club is offering free entry for everyone to the first competitive event on of the year on Sunday 26th March.

“Spectators will have the opportunity to wander around the paddock and view the cars close-up, then step back and see a wide variety of sports, classics, saloons and racing cars take to the hill at speed against the clock. The action will start at 9am with full commentary, together with free parking and full catering and toilet facilities on site.”