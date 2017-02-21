Busy start for Shrewsbury’s £3 million business incubator and storage facility

A new £3 million business incubator and self-storage facility, which aims to have more than 500 customers within five years, has opened in Shrewsbury.

Rent a Space, based at Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, opened for business last September and already houses 15 tenant businesses and around 90 domestic and commercial customers who are using the storage facilities.

Business tenants range from a dog groomer, florist and furniture restorer to a photographer and fire risk assessor.

Rent a Space has engaged commercial agents Halls to let a variety of business units, which range from 250 to 2,500 square feet and are available for a competitive rent and with a rent free incentive. Leases start from six month and the units are designed to support the growth of start-up businesses.

Four ground floor business units are currently available, which are ideal for retail, leisure, office, workshop and warehouse use.

Neighbouring businesses include KFC, Frankie and Bennys, Chiquitto’s, a Marstons family pub and Tesco Supermarket. There is also a Park and Ride car park located nearby and a new climbing centre, Climbing the Walls, opened earlier this month in an 8,000 sq. ft. Rent a Space building, which will attract even more people to the area.

The four-storey Rent a Space property currently offers around 50,000 sq ft of space with potential to grow to 80,000 sq ft. The company provides storage solutions from as small as a locker to the size of half a football pitch, with a total of 300 storage rooms available.

“Businesses can come here for six months on a low cost rent rather than be tied to an expensive two-year tenancy and we can offer them space to grow,” said Leah Whitley, sales director for Rent a Space.

“Normally, growing businesses are with us for four or five years before they outgrow us and need to find bigger premises. I know that any retail business that comes here will do very well because they will have the footfall from the climbing centre, the park and ride car park, the Sunday market and the fast food outlets.”

She explained that the directors had run similar successful ventures in North West England. A building in Chester, which was smaller than the one in Shrewsbury, reached a peak of 91 per cent occupancy and had 560 customers.

“We can tailor a self-storage package to suit the exact requirements of domestic and commercial customers who need extra space,” said Mrs Whitley. “People moving home may need to store their house contents or they may just decide to declutter.

“Commercial customers may be looking for an archive or a space to run an ebay shop. The range of possibilities is huge.”

Rebecca Welch, from Halls Commercial, said the company was delighted to be working with Rent a Space to find tenants for the exciting new business incubator and storage facility in Shrewsbury.