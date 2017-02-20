Unique Copiers celebrates successful year by scooping two national awards

A Shropshire company has celebrated a successful year by scooping two national awards.

Unique Copiers, based at St Georges in Telford, has been named UK Business Professional Services Supplier of the Year by The Best Of UK and also been named in the top 100 businesses across the UK.

And there was even more success for the family-run photocopying firm when it was awarded second place in the Business in Telford awards.

Unique Copiers has been in operation for more than 20 years and is at the cutting edge of the photocopying industry. Bosses today said the awards were in recognition of the high standards the company continues to maintain for its clients.

Regional sales manager Adam Wagstaff said the firm was delighted to be honoured in this way and would continue to be a flagship for the industry.

“We have a huge amount of pride in what we do and to receive accolades such as this is most rewarding, he said.

“Our staff are pivotal in our success and we strive to give the best possible service to our customers.

“I think it is worth mentioning that some of the companies who came with us when we started out all those years ago are still with us today. That cannot be a coincidence.

“They are happy with what we provide for them and we are happy to maintain their continued support.

“That is not to say that we rest on our laurels – we continue to drive the business forward and improve and grow all the time. We are confident that this approach also helps our clients to stay at the forefront of what they do.

“We were named UK Business Professional Services Supplier of the Year, an amazing achievement to be recognised at a national level, and were delighted to be named 77th in the overall UK Business of the Year table.

“To top it all off we were also second in the Business in Telford awards – another great honour.

“Unique Copiers have many clients from across the wide range of the business spectrum.”