Mayor of Shrewsbury meets Young Entrepreneurs

A group of aspiring young entrepreneurs have displayed their imaginative and creative ideas on trade stands as part of the Young Enterprise programme.

Councillor Ioan Jones, Mayor of Shrewsbury, spent time talking to the students in the Darwin Centre about the products they have designed and listened to the challenges they have faced and how they have overcome them.

Mr Jones said: “The imagination and effort in producing and researching the different products on display bodes well for the future of these young people and the schools involved and I wish them every success.”

Students from schools across the county were supported by link teachers, business advisers and judges who all helped to make the day successful.

The support of all the volunteers and many Shropshire businesses help young people learn about the rewards of running their own business.

As well as producing business plans and financial reports, each team had to deliver a four minute presentation to judges in the lecture theatre at Wolverhampton University Priorslee Campus.

Mike Hatch of The Vision Gallery offered the use of his space to deliver short confidence workshops.

Mr Hatch said: “It was a pleasure to help Young Enterprise and it was great to see the students getting involved.

Oriana Rowe, one of the students attending the workshop said: “Young Enterprise is a really good opportunity for young people to get an idea of how small businesses run; it looks good on your CV to show that you have experience of business.”

The students will be putting these tips into practice at the final two trade fairs in Telford Shopping Centre on 4th and 11th March 10.00 am – 4.00 pm. Everyone is welcome to meet the students and volunteers – and there are lots of ideas for unique gifts for Mothers’ Day.

If you are interested in finding out more about Young Enterprise or think you might like to help as a business adviser, judge, or award sponsor please contact David Graham, Manager for Young Enterprise in Shropshire on david.graham@y-e.org.uk