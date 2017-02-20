Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder joins Blackpool

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ian Black has joined former Premier League outfit Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old left Salop by mutual consent at the end of the January transfer window, after making 59 appearances for the club.

It was thought that Black was heading to a National League side. The former Scotland international was heavily linked with a move to Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers.

Blackpool boss Gary Bower signed the former Hearts, Rangers, and Kilmarnock midfielder after Neil Danns and Jim McAllister suffered injuries.

Black was part of the Hearts side that won the Scottish Cup in 2012, whilst he also helped Rangers return to the top flight.

The former Blackburn youth product could make his debut against Exeter City at the weekend.

Article by: Ryan Hillback