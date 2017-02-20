Amateur cooks required for new Gordon Ramsay ITV show

World-renowned chef and global television star Gordon Ramsay is to front a new ITV daytime cookery series and the production team are looking for contestants to take part.

Culinary Genius, to be broadcast later this year on ITV, will be mixing food with compelling gameshow and cooking elements. The high octane, large-scale competition will run for four weeks on ITV, and each episode will see nine keen amateur cooks competing across a range of challenges in the hope of taking home a cash prize, and the title of Culinary Genius.

Featuring a different guest professional chef each week, with Gordon Ramsay appearing in the first week of shows.

With Shropshire being home to many great artisan food producers and a variety of restaurants, Studio Ramsay, the production company creating the new show, have contacted shropshirelive.com in the hope of finding amateur cooks from the Shropshire area to take part.

Applications for the show are open until 28 February 2017, all applicants must be aged 18 years or over.

For full terms and conditions and to find out more visit: www.itv.com/beontv

To receive an application form email: culinarygenius@studioramsay.com