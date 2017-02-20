50 People to flip pancakes on the Iron Bridge

As part of their 50th anniversary celebrations staff at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust are organising a huge pancake flipping contest on the world-famous Iron Bridge.

They’re looking for 50 people, one for every year since the Trust’s founding, to come along at 8.30am on Shrove Tuesday, 28 February, to join-in the fun contest.

Pancakes will be provided by the Tontine Hotel but everyone joining in will need to bring their own frying pan! The museum would love to see people from all across the local community joining in with this event. Participants are welcome to come dressed up as Victorians, in outfits from any of the previous five decades or they can just come in their everyday clothes.

People wanting to join-in the big pancake flipping event need to register for a free place at www.eventbrite.co.uk.