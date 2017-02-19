Police investigate sexual assault in Bridgnorth car park

Police are investigating a sexual assault in a car park off St John’s Street in Bridgnorth.

The incident occurred at around 2.25am this morning.

Detective Inspector Helen Kinrade said: “We are currently working with a female in her 50’s to offer her support and get more details about the incident. We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in or around the Falcon Pub or the car park to rear of the pub between 11pm last night and 2.30am this morning.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man and woman in the car park between 1.30am and 2.30am or anyone else who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area.”

If you have information that could help police with their investigation please call 101 and quote incident 84s of 19 February 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org