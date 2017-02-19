Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

A collector’s item from Aristote Nsiala sees Shrewsbury Town’s impressive home form continue under Paul Hurst.

Salop won their fourth home league match in a row thanks to goals from Tyler Roberts and Aristote Nsiala.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Peterborough United. Ryan Yates made his first start for the club, whilst Freddie Ladapo and Tyler Roberts were drafted in.

The home side began the brightest of the two teams. Town had the ball in the net but Ryan Yates was adjudged to be offside.

At the other end, former Brentford man Darius Charles looped a header over Jayson Leutwiler’s goal.

Then Tyler Roberts found Freddie Ladapo, last ditch defending prevented the Crystal Palace loanee from pulling the trigger.

Ryan Yates was attempting to make a positive impression on his first start. However, he lashed an audacious volley well wide of the target.

Moments later Freddie Ladapo and Alex Rodman struck straight into the grateful arms of James Shea.

AFC Wimbledon came within inches of breaking the deadlock. Ex Stoke City midfielder Tom Soares blasted an effort against the woodwork.

The visitors thought they had nudged themselves ahead before the interval, although Tom Elliot’s ‘goal’ was disallowed.

At the start of the second half Tom Elliott’s bullet header was kept out by Jayson Leutwiler.

Gary Deegan, continues to wait for his first goal in a Salop shirt. His latest effort was dragged narrowly wide.

Tom Soares continued to be a threat for the visitors, but his fierce effort was clawed away by Jayson Leutwiler.

In the 64th minute Shrewsbury took the lead in scintillating fashion. Tyler Roberts scored a sensational free-kick from 25 yards to put the hosts ahead.

However, AFC Wimbledon hit back straight away. Former Scunthorpe United man Andy Barcham saw his daisy cutter from 18 yards drift past Jayson Leutwiler and into the back of the net.

Then Lyle Taylor drew a fine save from Jayson Leutwiler, as the Canadian international managed to keep the scores level.

It looked like the game would finish as a draw but Aristote Nsiala had other ideas. He powered home a header at the back post in the 90th minute to give Shrewsbury all three point, subsequently scoring his first Shrewsbury goal in the process.

Salop move up to 17th, whilst AFC Wimbledon remain in 15th place. Town travel to MK Dons next Saturday, whilst AFC Wimbledon visit Gillingham on Tuesday.

Attendance: 5,751 (318 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley (34), 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 17. Yates, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo (76), 27. Roberts (93)

Subs: 10. Dodds, 15. Smith (34), 16. Morris, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd (93), 45. Payne (76)

AFC Wimbledon: (4-4-2)

1. Shea, 7. Francomb, 6. Robinson, 32. Charles, 22. Kelly, 19. Fitzpatrick (69), 8. Reeves, 14. Soares, 17. Barcham, 9. Elliott, 33. Taylor (82)

Subs: 4. Bulman, 5. Nightingale, 10. Poleon (69), 21. Kaja, 23. Barnett (82), 24. McDonnell, 31. Owens

Subs Not Used: 4. Bulman, 5. Nightingale, 21. Kaja, 24. McDonnell, 31. Owens

Other League One Results:

Bradford 2 – 2 Bolton

Chesterfield 1 – 2 Bury

Coventry 2 – 1 Gillingham

MK Dons 0 – 1 Fleetwood

Port Vale 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Rochdale 3 – 3 Charlton

Sheffield United 1 – 1 Scunthorpe

Southend 2 – 2 Northampton

Swindon 0 – 0 Oldham

Walsall 2 – 0 Peterborough

Report by: Ryan Hillback