Willis and Otte to meet in exciting final of Shrewsbury tennis tournament

Marcus Willis and Oscar Otte, who have both reached the final without dropping a set, will contest what promises to be an exciting finale to the $15,000 Aegon GB Pro-Series tournament at The Shrewsbury Club today.

With his exploits in reaching the second round at Wimbledon last summer still fresh in the memory, Willis, from Warwickshire, has received plenty of support throughout his week in Shropshire.

Delighted to now also be through to the singles final, Willis is looking forward to facing German Otte, a man he has only previously met in doubles matches.

Willis, 26, who lost to British Davis Cup star Dan Evans in the 2013 Aegon final at The Shrewsbury Club, said: “Every tournament I enter, I want to win and I take it a match at a time.

“I’m in the final and win or lose I’ve done very well and I’ll take that into the next tournament I play, but I would like to win the match and I’m going to try and fight, as I always do, and see if I can get a result.”

Willis, seeded five for the tournament, was pleased with his performance in beating Slovakian Filip Horansky, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 in yesterday’s opening last four clash.

“It was good to win again,” he stressed. “I was happy with the way I played, I came through some tough games, saved a lot of break points, served well when it mattered. A shaky start, I got into the match and, yes, happy to come away with the win.”

As for the challenge awaiting him in this afternoon’s final, Willis knows he will coming up against a man in equally good form.

He added: “Otte’s playing very, very well. He won in Tipton last week. Again, I’m going to try and win that tennis match, try my best and try and win.”

Otte, 23, chasing back-to-back tournament titles, completed a matching 6-3, 6-4 win in yesterday’s second semi-final as he ended the impressive run of Swedish qualifier Jonathan Mridha.

“I’m really happy that I made it through the semi-finals,” said Otte. “I felt a little bit more tired than the other days. I’ve played now a lot of matches, but I could hold the focus very good mentally and I could play my game, so all in all I’m happy.”

Otte, seeded seven, is now excited to be taking on Willis in the final.

He added: “I’m looking forward to playing against him. I think it will be a good match also for the spectators. I will try to focus and to win my match.”

There is little between the current world ranking of the players with Willis 445 and Otte 472 as they both look to keep climbing.

Willis and Jack Molloy tasted defeat in the doubles final yesterday afternoon, beaten in a third set tie break in an all-British clash by Scott Clayton and Luke Johnson, who recovered from losing the opening set to claim victory.

Admission is free for spectators to enjoy today’s action from court side stands – with pre-match entertainment starting at 1.30pm.