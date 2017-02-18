Two cut free following collision on A5 near Oswestry

Two people have been cut free by firefighters following a collision on the A5 near Oswestry.

The two vehicle crash happened at around 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon at the Whittington Roundabout.

One male and one female were released from one of the vehicles following the collision.

Two fire appliances from Oswestry were sent to the incident with crews using Holmatro equipment to release those who had become trapped.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The A5 was closed from Mile End Roundabout to Whittington Roundabout.