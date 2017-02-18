Shrewsbury Town midfielder ruled out for rest of the season

Abu Ogogo will play no further part this season after the club’s worst fears over his knee injury were realised.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in the 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe. Ogogo had the results of his knee scan and it has confirmed the former Dagenham midfielder will be out for 10-12 weeks with medial ligament damage.

Ogogo has been instrumental for Salop since arriving at the club in 2015; scoring three goals in 79 matches.

The former Arsenal and Barnet man admitted he is disappointed that his season has come to a premature end.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m very frustrated. Obviously the season is pretty much done, but it’s good that I now know exactly what the problem is.

“Before I had doubts over whether it was my ACL, but now I’ve got the results back I can start getting fit.”

Ogogo states that he will continue to play an important part in the dressing room.

He added: “My role remains the same. I will be in and around with the boys, I will go in the changing rooms before the games, at half-time and after the game, so I will be supporting the boys.”