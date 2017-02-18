One airlifted to hospital following collision at Upper Hengoed near Gobowen

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash at Upper Hengoed near Gobowen this afternoon.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the two vehicle collision at just after 5.35pm on Saturday.

Firefighters extricated the two casualties who had become trapped following the collision.

One of the casualties was airlifted to hospital whilst another was taken via land ambulance.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington.

Police were also in attendance at the scene.