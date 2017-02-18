Appeal to find missing man from Shifnal

Police in Shropshire are appealing for help to find missing 39-year-old Wayne Farmer from Shifnal.

Wayne was last seen leaving the address of a family member on Newport Road, Shifnal, at around 7.25am this morning.

Wayne is white, 5 foot 6 inches tall, with short spiked black hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip up jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder, white jumper with black flecks, black trousers and smart black shoes.

He has tattoos on his arms and piercings in both ears.

If anyone sees Wayne or knows of his whereabouts they should call 101 and quote incident 181s of 18 February 2017.