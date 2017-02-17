Shropshire school wins national sporting award for the third year running

A Shropshire school has scored its own hat-trick after winning a top national sporting award for the third year running.

The Old Hall School in Wellington was recently awarded the Sainsbury’s School Games Gold Award – an initiative which rewards schools for providing excellent sports opportunities for pupils and building competition within their school and across their community.

Headmaster Martin Stott praised his teaching team adding they were all delighted to have scooped the highest accolade available in the scheme yet again.

The school boasts nine qualified coaching staff with Mr Stott also occasionally coaching and umpiring at events.

“To have won the gold award for the third year running is a real testament to the commitment, energy and vision of all the team here at the school,” said Mr Stott.

“We all work together to ensure the sports provision at the school is second to none and that all our pupils are given every opportunity to take part in a variety of different physical activities and to compete at a high level in the sports they are particularly good at.

“Sport is an essential part of a child’s education in terms of teaching them different skills including determination, challenging themselves and how to be a part of a team. It is why we are continually investing in that area and producing such excellent results.

The full range of physical education at the school includes netball, football, rugby, rounders, swimming, cricket, hockey, athletics, gymnastics, dance and cross-country.

Pupils have weekly swimming lessons in the school pool and use extensive school fields and a floodlit astro for extra-curricular activities in the evening.

Competitive sport is also key with a busy schedule of school house matches and an extensive fixture list against other independent schools as far away as Birmingham, Cheshire and Staffordshire.

“Our full team of qualified coaching staff includes an ex Welsh international rugby player, Great Britain water polo player, British Universities netball player, dance specialist, gymnastics specialist, outdoor pursuits specialist, ex military PTI and a specialist in inclusive sport for the disabled.

“We also help fund School Sports Coordinator Sandra Davies through the Telford and Wrekin School Sports Partnership. She works with primary schools in the area to encourage more events where schools come together to compete and share facilities.”