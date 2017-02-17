Shrewsbury BID makes key appointment to drive town’s success

The new Executive Director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) is looking to encourage greater collaboration and bring new ideas to benefit the town and raise its local, regional and national profile.

Seb Slater has moved from London, where he was Development Manager for a charity and worked with business and the community on regeneration projects, to take up the role.

He said: “I see this as a great opportunity for the BID to build on the considerable success of my predecessor Kirsten Henly and the team, delivering the BID’s ambitious plans and supporting Shrewsbury to become a greater place to live, work and visit.

“I am looking forward to meeting more of the business community, partners and stakeholders. I am very impressed by how much partnership work is already taking place in the town.”

His short-term plans include a Shrewsbury BID Survey to gauge opinion and invite ideas from BID members and interested parties on the further positive changes they want to see.

The former Development Manager and Marketing Manager at the Royal Foundation of St Katharine has experience in consultation and engagement and in targeted and creative promotional activity.

BID chairman Mike Matthews said: “It’s great to have Seb on board. He brings with him relevant expertise and marketing experience, both of which are important assets in our drive to champion the town and deliver projects that will make a difference.”

Seb, who had relatives in Shrewsbury before moving to the town, added: “Shrewsbury has so much to offer and I’m keen to spread the word to new audiences to benefit businesses and the wider community.

“We’re expecting our first child in June and my fiancée Julia and I believe this to be a wonderful family-friendly town in which to bring up a child.”

Shrewsbury BID represents more than 500 businesses in the town centre. It became operational in April 2014 with a £1.6 million budget and a five-year mandate to deliver improvements, cost savings and destination marketing for a flourishing town centre.