Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury Town will hope to bounce back after Tuesday night’s defeat as they welcome AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Paul Hurst was dealt a double blow on Tuesday night. Stephen Humphrys’ sending-off sees him suspended for the clash against AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Abu Ogogo has been ruled out with a knee injury, and the club are expecting him to be unavailable for a significant amount of time.

But Hurst is hopeful that striker Freddie Ladapo will be available, after the Crystal Palace loanee missed the Peterborough United defeat with a hamstring injury.

Stefan Payne (foot) could make a return to the bench, although this is rated as 50/50.

Shrewsbury beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 in their last home match against the side. Goals courtesy of Liam Lawrence and Scott Vernon helped Micky Mellon’s men to victory in February 2015.

Tyrone Barnett could feature at the Greenhous Meadow for the first time since leaving the club in the summer.

AFC Wimbledon boss Neil Ardley will be without Barry Fuller. The Captain will be out for six weeks after he ruptured his pectoral muscle in the 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

That fixture was mired in controversy after a club volunteer hurled abuse at Charlton manager Karl Robinson.

The visitors could welcome back defender Will Nightingale, who played 75 minutes for the U23 side on Monday as he steps up his recovery from a knee problem.

Striker Tom Elliott is suspended after being sent-off in the 1-1 draw against Charlton.

But Jon Meades, Dean Parrett (both ankle) and Chris Whelpdale are out.

AFC Wimbledon occupy 15th place in League One, four points ahead of Town.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 18. Deegan, 16. Morris, 10. Dodds, 27. Roberts, 23. Rodman

Subs: 4. McGivern, 17. Yates, 19. Ladapo, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 45. Payne

AFC Wimbledon: (4-3-3)

1. Shea, 17. Barcham, 34. Robertson, 6. Robinson, 22. Kelly, 7. Francomb, 14. Soares, 8. Reeves, 33. Taylor, 23. Barnett, 10. Poleon

Subs: 4. Bulman, 5. Nightingale, 15. Oakley, 24. McDonnell, 28. Egan, 31. Owens, 35. Sibbick

Preview by: Ryan Hillback