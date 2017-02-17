Man threatens shop worker with knife in Madeley

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who threatened a woman with a knife in a Madeley shop and demanded money.

The man, photographed, went into a shop in Ironbridge Road just before 2.30pm on Thursday, 16 February.

He was brandishing a six-inch knife and went up to a woman working at the till and demanded money.

The man left empty handed.

He is described as white, over 6ft tall, wearing a dark purple jacket with white letters, camouflage trousers and a balaclava. The woman wasn’t injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 408s of 16 February.