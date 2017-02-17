Aaron & Partners expands into new Shrewsbury office

Aaron & Partners LLP is expanding its Shropshire footprint with a third relocation in just four years following another intense period of growth.

The fast-growing firm, which also has regional offices in Manchester and Chester, has moved to larger premises at Oxon Business Park after recording an increase in client numbers and revenue for the third consecutive year.

Aaron & Partners now boasts an 18-strong team of legal specialists and support staff in Shrewsbury, providing bespoke services for clients across the UK. The company hopes the latest office move will open the door to further new hires and continued growth in 2017 and beyond.

“We’re really pleased to have moved into new offices at Lakeside House and this relocation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing business in Shropshire,” said Stuart Haynes, Partner at Aaron & Partners LLP and head of the Shrewsbury office.

“The new headquarters give us much greater freedom and flexibility, offering more space for our employees to work, more meeting room capacity for our clients and increased parking facilities – all of which are crucial if we want to continue expanding the business.

“We’ve enjoyed unprecedented growth since we first arrived in Shropshire back in 2013 and that’s all down to the hard work of our fantastic Shrewsbury-based team. These new premises give us an excellent platform on which to build on our success so far, offering us the potential to expand into new markets in the future and the space to continue strengthening our team with the region’s most talented lawyers.”