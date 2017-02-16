Temporary suspension of services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit tonight

Services at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit (MLU) will be temporarily suspended from 8pm tonight (Thursday 16 February 2017) until 8am tomorrow.

Midwives are still available on call for home births. Women booked to give birth at Bridgnorth Midwife Led Unit (MLU) who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services will be offered a home birth or birth at another MLU. If any women due to give birth at Bridgnorth MLU require support overnight they will be able to access a Midwife as usual.

The suspension of services is due to unexpected staff sickness and high activity within the Consultant Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Bridgnorth MLU is expected to reopen as normal at 8am tomorrow.

Any women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future is being contacted to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour tonight.

Sarah Jamieson, Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Unfortunately due to unexpected staff sickness and high activity levels at our Consultant Led Unit, we are having to temporarily suspend services at Bridgnorth MLU from 8pm tonight (Thursday 16 February 2017) until 8am tomorrow (Friday 17 February 2017).

“We are contacting women who have chosen to deliver at Bridgnorth and who are due to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour tonight.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”