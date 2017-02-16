Severn Trent to meet with residents ahead of work in Cressage

Severn Trent is to hold a community drop-in session to share more information about plans to install new water pipes in Cressage.

The work is taking place to help ensure local residents have a water supply they can rely on, with pipes free from leaks and bursts going forward.

Dave Kiernan, who is leading the project for Severn Trent, explains: “The current pipes have been serving Cressage for a long time and, as pipes get older, they can become at risk of leaks or bursts.

“That’s why we’ve decided now’s the right time to upgrade our network and to make sure people in Cressage have a reliable water source for years to come.

“We’re keen to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum during the course of the project and that’s why we’re holding a public drop-in session to explain more about our plans and to answer any questions about the scheme.”

The community drop-in session will take place on Wednesday 22 February at Cressage Village Hall on Sheinton Road between 4pm and 7pm.

The project is scheduled to start on Monday 20 March and should be completed in around six weeks.

Dave added: “Our contractors Amey will be working hard to minimise the impact of our work on the local community, and engineers will work as quickly as possible to return everything to normal.

“There’ll be some road restrictions during the project which will allow the engineers to work safely. We know this could cause some delays but we hope local people will bear with us as this work will be extremely beneficial in the future.”