Motorists warned to be on their guard following suspected crash for cash incidents

Officers say they are making enquiries into two such potential incidents at the Red House roundabout on the A518 at Lilleshall, between Telford and Newport in the last three days.

There have also been reports of similar incidents in Dawley and Madeley over the past few weeks.

As part of their renewed advice, a short video has been released which includes actual dashcam footage of an attempted crash for cash scam which took place mid last year, also at the roundabout by the Red House pub at Lilleshall.

PC Lee Thomas from the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said “we hope by releasing this video, people will see how easy it is to become a victim of one of these scams”

“False and exaggerated insurance claims by those involved in Crash for Cash incidents are costing the motor industry an estimated £340 million a year and they are crimes of fraud”

“As genuine motorists we are all picking up the cost of these scams through increased premiums year on year”

“For the victims of these crimes, it can also mean loss of their no claims bonus or further premium increases when they next come to renew their insurance through no fault of their own”

PC Thomas was keen to emphasise the advantage of one piece of technology which is helping in the battle against car insurance criminals “I can’t stress enough the advantage and worth of investing in a dashcam for your car”

“They can be purchased now from as little as £20 in High Street stores and online, and could provide you with undeniable proof of who was really at fault in the event you fall victim to a crash for cash gang”

PC Thomas also said that anyone involved in a collision who thinks it may be a crash for cash incident should call the police straight away and tell the operator what has happened.

“Under normal circumstances, if the collision is damage only, no one is injured and the road is not blocked, there is no need for police attendance but if you tell the operator you’ve been victim of a crash for cash scam then officers can be deployed to investigate”

“The telltale signs are the other driver getting out of their vehicle and already having their details written down, moving their car ‘round the corner’ so you cannot see it, how many people are in it or what the extent of any supposed damage is or a claim that they do not wish to involve the police or go through their insurance company”

Posted by Telford & Wrekin Cops on Thursday, 16 February 2017