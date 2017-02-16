Blists Hill Victorian Town receives top Gold VisitEngland accolade

Blists Hill Victorian Town, one of Shropshire’s 10 Ironbridge Gorge Museums where life over 100 years ago is recreated, has received the highest Gold accolade from VisitEngland in recognition of the quality of its visitor experience for the second year in succession.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is also celebrating its own golden anniversary this year having been founded 50 years ago in 1967.

Introduced by VisitEngland in 2014, the accolades are only available to attractions which are members of the Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme. They are allocated through a scoring system based on an annual and unannounced assessment by VisitEngland and highlight elements that matter most to visitors.

The scheme recognises attractions that go the extra mile to create an enjoyable and memorable experience. There are five categories including Welcome, Hidden Gem, Best Told Story, Quality Food & Drink and Gold for top-scoring attractions.

Delighted with the accolade, Paul Gossage, Director of Engagement at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust commented: “The staff, trustees and volunteers are all thrilled that our hard work has been recognised with a second VisitEngland Gold accolade. This is especially welcome in 2017 as we celebrate our 50th Golden Anniversary year.”