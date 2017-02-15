Why this year is the time ‘fore’ golf in Oswestry

Whether you are a seasoned professional, new to the sport or just fancy trying something different this year, then golf can be an excellent choice.

Shropshire is the perfect location for a round of golf, with its beautiful surroundings and landscape. It is one of those sports that is not only challenging to play, has great camaraderie with team mates, but also has an air of relaxation.

Playing a round of golf is also a great way to get some fresh air and exercise as you take a leisurely stroll around the course. Not only are there the physical benefits, there is also the mental challenge of getting to the hole with the least amount of shots, or for most amateurs, trying to find where the darn golf ball settled up!

For those who plan to try a year of golf then joining a golf club will save money and bring a host of benefits with it too!

Oswestry Golf Club, is a private members club run not for profit, but for the benefit of the members, it is situated off the main A5 into Oswestry making it the ideal golfing location. The 18 hole golf course is a magnificent mature James Braid designed parkland course with free draining sandy soils for all year round play. It has also introduced a practice ground for a short game and has won many awards making it one of the premier club and courses in North Shropshire and the Welsh Borders.

Oswestry Golf Club let’s members play when they want and not when they can like most other golf clubs where you have to book a round of golf sometimes weeks in advance!

But it is not just the course that is an outstanding feature of this local Shropshire Golf Club, it is also home to an impressive club house which is traditional yet modern, welcoming men, women, juniors and seniors making it a real family friendly club.

Oswestry Golf Club was the first golf club in Shropshire to earn the EGU/ELGA GolfMark Award for it’s outstanding work in promoting junior golf and its commitment to child protection. The club has recently been recognised as a high achiever by EGU/ELGA and as such has been awarded Gold Star Clubmark Status.

The club house is the perfect place to relax and dissect the day’s play with excellent bar facilities and a restaurant serving delicious food created by the club’s in-house chefs.

Application for membership is now open and there is currently no joining fee. As well as full membership you could opt for their offer – a 3 month trial membership scheme to discover the great benefits yourself.

Oswestry Golf Club extends a warm welcome to new members of all abilities and the application process is both quick and straight forward.

If you want to join a golf club where members and quality matter…what are you waiting for?

To find out more visit their website www.oswestrygolfclub.co.uk

You can also contact John Evans, the club Secretary at Oswestry Golf Club on 01691 610535

Visit the club at Aston Park, Queen’s Head, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 4JJ