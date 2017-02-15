Two car collision closes Shrewsbury road

A Shrewsbury road was closed this afternoon following a collision involving two vehicles.

The scene of the collision on London Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: @OPUShropshire
London Road was closed following the crash near to the entrance of Prestfelde School at around 2.15pm.

One of the cars ended up on its side.

Both vehicles were made safe by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and one casualty was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed between Column Roundabout and Ebnal Road.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side. Photo: Josh Cooper
