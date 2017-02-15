Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abu Ogogo set for knee scan

Abu Ogogo will have a knee scan tomorrow; as manager Paul Hurst fears the midfielder is set for a spell on the treatment table.

The 27-year-old injured his knee in the 2-1 victory against Bury, causing him to miss last night’s defeat against Peterborough United.

It had been hoped that Abu Ogogo was suffering from an impact injury, but Paul Hurst has revealed he could be set for a lengthy spell out of action.

Ogogo has captained Shrewsbury on many occasions this season, as Adam El-Abd struggles to cement a place in the starting line-up.

The former Dagenham midfielder has made 73 appearances for Town in total, scoring on three occasions.

He began his career at Arsenal but failed to make a first team appearance for the Gunners. Following a loan spell at Barnet, he joined Dagenham in 2009.

Ogogo spent six years at the club, scoring 18 goals in 253 matches.

Article by: Ryan Hillback