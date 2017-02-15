New Apprenticeship Levy focus at construction event

Shropshire businesses in the construction sector and its supply chain can benefit from the new Apprenticeship Levy if they know how, a breakfast event for the industry is to be told.

The Levy and how it works is the focus of Shropshire Constructing Excellence’s first event of 2017 on March 9.

The breakfast event, which will also cover business support available to the sector including a newly-launched £2.5m grant pot to help businesses extend or renovate commercial premises, is being hosted by The Lighting Industry Association at its HQ in Telford.

Businesses will also be able to tour the new state-of-the-art LIA Laboratory – Europe’s largest independent test lab dedicated to lighting – at What Does the New Apprenticeship Levy Mean for You? event which is free to SCE members.

Keynote speaker is Dan Leech, Managing Director of TDS Midlands and the founder of the Cadcoe – The Construction and Design Centre of Excellence developed to address the UK’s skills shortage.

He said: “Lots of companies are unaware of the Apprenticeship Levy, think it might not apply to them or see it as an additional tax on business. But there are ways in which both large and small employers can benefit from the new scheme, and companies should be planning for its introduction now.

“We’ll be covering issues which affect builders, developers, facilities management, in fact any employer in the construction sector and its supply chain.”

Chairman of SCE Gareth Emberton added: “We are looking forward to kicking off SCE’s always popular events programme at The LIA, which is lighting the way for its own industry from here in Shropshire.

“We are also delighted to be able to offer guests 1-2-1 sessions with an expert at the end of the event to discuss exactly what the Apprenticeship Levy means to their individual companies.

“SCE has always been an organisation which adds value to the region’s construction sector and to its members, so there will also be plenty of opportunities to network over breakfast.”

Leading Shropshire contractor Paveaways will also speak to guests about its apprenticeship programme and there will be an overview on how the Apprenticeship Levy sits alongside the new Construction Industry Training Board Levy.

The event is free to SCE members, both those new and renewing ahead of the event, by contacting teresa@shropshireconstruction.co.uk. Non-members are welcome to attend at a cost of £20 per guest, with registration for all guests essential via Eventbrite.