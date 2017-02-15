Match Report: Peterborough United 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s unbeaten record is over, after a mixed evening for Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys.

There was no love lost between Peterborough and Shrewsbury as both sides battled for the points on Valentine’s Day.

Striker Stephen Humphrys put the visitors ahead from the spot in the second half. But the evening turned sour for the former Bury man as he received his marching orders in the 55th minute.

Paul Hurst made three changes from the side that beat Scunthorpe 1-0. Abu Ogogo (knee) and Freddie Ladapo (hamstring) missed out whilst Tyler Roberts dropped to the bench. Louis Dodds, Stephen Humphrys, and Bryn Morris, were drafted into the starting eleven.

Peterborough had the first chance of the contest. Joe Riley was left for dead as former St Johnstone loanee Gwion Edwards found Junior Morias. His strike was punched to safety by Jayson Leutwiler.

It was Grant McCann’s side that were seizing the initiative in the opening exchanges. Jayson Leutwiler tipped Marcus Maddison’s cross to safety. Moments later the Canadian international pulled off a magnificent save as he kept out Ryan Tafazolli’s bullet header.

Shrewsbury Town continued to find themselves under the cosh. Gary Deegan lost possession in the middle of the park and Posh broke at pace. Lee Angol latched on to a through ball, but the combination of Mat Sadler and Aristote Nsiala prevented the ex Wycombe striker from pulling the trigger.

In the 20th minute Alex Rodman showed excellent work down the flank. He drilled the ball across the box, and Stephen Humphrys was inches away from making a telling connection.

Just after the half hour mark Salop were awarded a penalty. Shaun Whalley’s cross was handled at the back stick by Gwion Edwards, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Stephen Humphrys stepped up and despite Luke McGee getting a hand to it, the former managed to score his first goal for the club.

It could have been two moments later. Joe Riley whipped an inviting ball in-towards Alex Rodman who nodded just over the bar.

Peterborough continued to lay siege to Town’s goal. Marcus Maddison was thwarted by another Jayson Leutwiler save, as the half drew to a close.

At the beginning of the second half Mat Sadler produced a vital piece of defending to prevent substitute Paul Taylor from scoring.

In the 55th minute Stephen Humphrys was sent-off in highly controversial circumstances. The striker was walking away with his back to the ball, when Ryan Tafazolli blasted a free-kick at him. The referee deemed this as preventing the set-piece and gave Humphrys his second yellow card.

Peterborough looked to make the numerical advantage count. Jayson Leutwiler was forced into a reaction save.

But the home side were not to be denied much longer. Former Mansfield defender Ryan Tafazolli rose to nod Posh level after a pinpoint corner.

The home side were soon in front through Dominic Ball, as he managed to plant a header beyond Jayson Leutwiler after Craig Mackail-Smith had hooked the ball into the box.

Shrewsbury did try and find an equaliser but in the end Peterborough managed to hold on; a result which sees Paul Hurst’s side lose for the first time in six matches.

Salop drop a place to 18th, whilst Peterborough move up to 8th. Shrewsbury welcome AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, whilst Peterborough visit Walsall.

Attendance: 4,116 (161 Shrewsbury fans)

Team Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-4-2)

1. McGee, 2. Smith, 12. Ball, 5. Tafazolli, 29. Binnom-Williams (62), 11. Maddison (45), 8. Forrester, 42. Grant, 7. Edwards (81), 9. Angol, 37. Morias

Subs: 6. Baldwin, 10. Taylor (45), 13. Mackail-Smith (62), 14. Tyler, 18. Lopes (81), 21. Nichols, 36. Samuelson

Subs Not Used: 6. Baldwin, 14. Tyler, 21. Nichols, 36. Samuelson

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (64), 18. Deegan, 16. Morris (83), 10. Dodds (80), 9. Humphrys, 23. Rodman

Subs: 4. McGivern (83), 14. Grimmer, 17. Yates (64), 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd, 27. Roberts (80)

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 1 Coventry

Bolton 1 – 0 Rochdale

Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Sheffield United

Bury 0 – 0 MK Dons

Fleetwood 2 – 1 Bradford

Gillingham 1 – 1 Chesterfield

Millwall 2 – 0 Port Vale

Northampton 2 – 1 Swindon

Oldham 1 – 0 Charlton

Oxford 0 – 2 Southend

Scunthorpe 0 – 0 Walsall

Report by: Ryan Hillback