Firefighters were called to a fire involving the engine of a car after it collided with a tree near Morville this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5.30am on the A458 north of Morville.

One fire appliance from Bridgnorth was sent to the scene with firefighters using a hosereel jet and dry powder extinguisher to put out the small fire.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.