Teenage pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Shawbury

A teenager has suffered serious injuries after a collision involving a car in Shawbury.

The incident happened in Mytton Lane, Shawbury at about 3.55pm on Monday afternoon.

A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The 16-year-old ended up on the pavement after the collision.

“He had suffered a head injury as well as a badly broken right leg.

“Ambulance staff splinted his leg and immobilised him before he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on blue lights.”