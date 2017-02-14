Shropshire rower wins bronze medal at the World Indoor Rowing Championships

A Shropshire optician has won a bronze medal at the World Indoor Rowing Championships in the US.

Martin Skehan, 55, who runs Specsavers in Wellington, rowed his way to a medal in Sunday’s event held in Boston, Massachussetts.

He competed against 12 other rowers in the over 55’s age group won by Germany’s Bernhardt Koehler, a silver medallist last year.

Preparing for the world championships, Martin rowed between six and seven days a week, training with Gym Mostyn rowing group at Wrekin College in Wellington and MSF Fitness in Stafford Park, Telford.

He thanked Jim Mostyn and fitness guru Mark Fenn, along with wife Lynne, also a keen indoor rower, for their help.

Martin, a father of two, from Admaston said: “I’ve focussed my training towards these world championships for the last six months and I plan to repeat the effort next year to try and improve my performance.”

More than 2,000 competitors, in different age groups, took part from around the world.