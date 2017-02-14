Shrewsbury Town midfielder Shaun Whalley hails manager Paul Hurst

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Shaun Whalley has stated that Paul Hurst has done “fantastically well” since taking charge of Shrewsbury Town.

The 29-year-old has been a regular under Paul Hurst so far this season, making 20 appearances in total.

Shrewsbury Town are unbeaten in their last six games; which includes four victories.

When Hurst took over from Micky Mellon, Town were bottom of League One, with just 10 points out of a possible 45.

But since picking up 14 points out of a possible 18, Shrewsbury occupy 17th place.

Shrewsbury Town winger Shaun Whalley has hailed the impact that Paul Hurst has had on the team since arriving from Grimsby.

He told BBC Radio Shropshire: “We’re not out of it yet. He’s done fantastically. If I knew how to do it, I’d be a manager too by now, because I’d know the secret formula. But it’s organisation really.

“You think 50 points (would be enough) to stay up. We’re on 35. We’re not there yet.

“I think we’re six games unbeaten. But the gaffer’s never been complacent, every game he gets back on the mentality of not losing.

“We’re a bit more structured now. We’ve kept a lot of clean sheets and we always look dangerous on the break.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback