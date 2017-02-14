Shrewsbury Airgun League: Top two temporarily tied together

This week the Shrewsbury Airgun League saw Breidden take to the top of the table once more, after they beat the Telepost in a close and high scoring match to take the two points.

Breidden fielded a strong team that included the only two shooters in the league to score possibles this week. Dai Tom Williams and Jack Francis beat their Telepost adversaries with possibles and a 37.0 score each. This brought the team’s score up to 180 versus the home team’s own 177.5.

The Breidden’s spell at the head of the league may only be temporary though, Unison with a match in hand are on level points after their match away at Marchamley was postponed after the travellers were unable to field a full team.

The Cock Inn from Hanwood travelled to the Condover Club for their second matches of the new year and the home team scored a great 174 to beat the visitors by ten clear points.

Ian Small for the home squad racked up their side’s best score, a solid 36.0, dropping only one shot out of the five zone. Ted Duckett for the away team scored a 34.0 beating his own average as well as John Kesterton’s 30.5.

The Harlescott Social Club played host to the Harlescott Derby as the A team shot against the B team in a match that sees the B team leapfrog into third place in the table with a win of 174 to 158. Consistently good shooting from the Bravo team saw a great score develop and Mark Crisp for them was one shot away from his first possible of the season. Highest scorer for the Alpha team was Sheila Haden who totted up 32.5 in her match against Adam Binnersley, he scored a 34.0. Harlescott A still remain without a point this season but this is bound to pick up soon.

It’s all to play for then as we head into the 9th match of the season and the top four separated by only four points, or two wins.

Report by: Bob Griffiths