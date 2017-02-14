Man steals cash during robbery at Co-op store in Oswestry

Police were called to reports of a robbery at the Co-op store on Castle Street in Oswestry on Saturday.

An unknown man is believed to have leaned over the till and taken an amount of cash before leaving the premises on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white man, aged in his mid 30’s or 40’s and around 6ft tall and skinny build. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey zip up hooded top, blue jeans and a blue scarf or mask covering his face. He was also wearing navy blue slippers on his feet.

Police say that he may have had a small blade or knife on his person.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Detective Sergeant David Meyer of West Mercia Police said:

“All reported robberies will be treated seriously and I would like to reassure the local community that incidents such as this remain rare in the area.

“While there is nothing to suggest a link to previous robberies at this stage, we will remain open minded as investigations continue and I urge anyone with information that could help to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a man matching the description in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 578s of 11 February.