Two arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants are found in Shrewsbury

Two people were arrested today after hundreds of cannabis plants were found at a property in Shrewsbury.
A 19-year-old was arrested in the Sundorne area of the town this morning.
Police have also confirmed a second man has been arrested.
The plants were discovered at an address on Moston Road after police carried out a drugs warrant at the property.
Police outside Mostyn road address pic.twitter.com/utPOC4E8sd
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 14, 2017
We've just executed a warrant and found a very large cannabis grow in Sundorne. #Success pic.twitter.com/V8Bhiywox7
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 14, 2017
Only half the house emptied ref the drugs warrant. It's starting to look like an illegal garden centre pic.twitter.com/fWjJ0nzGyd
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 14, 2017
This isn't how we advise you sort your electrics #CannabisGrow pic.twitter.com/HWSljuCAsw
— Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 14, 2017