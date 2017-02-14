Two arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants are found in Shrewsbury

Two people were arrested today after hundreds of cannabis plants were found at a property in Shrewsbury.

A 19-year-old was arrested in the Sundorne area of the town this morning.

Police have also confirmed a second man has been arrested.

The plants were discovered at an address on Moston Road after police carried out a drugs warrant at the property.

