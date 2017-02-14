Drivers complain over new Oteley Road speed bumps

Drivers using Otley Road in Shrewsbury have complained after developers installed speed bumps higher than had been agreed.

Shropshire Council say they have received a number of calls and complaints from drivers about the plateaus – a type of speed bump which aims to reduce the speed of traffic – which were installed last week.

As a result, Shropshire Council called the developer and their contractors to a meeting yesterday and they have agreed to look into the matter immediately, with a view to reducing the height of the plateaus and making them more acceptable to the council and to road users.

In the meantime, an advisory 20mph speed limit has been put in place to encourage drivers to slow down when approaching them.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The work on Oteley Road must meet the required standard and must be suitable for all road users. The raised plateaus are much too severe and I share the annoyance and frustration of drivers who have had to drive along Oteley Road over the past few days. However, I’m pleased that, following our meeting, the developer is now looking into this issue as a matter of urgency and will rectify things at the earliest opportunity.”

The work currently taking place along Oteley Road includes the installation of a new pedestrian crossing point and the raised plateaus.

The works are developer-led and are being delivered in association with the proposed Shrewsbury South Sustainable Urban Extension.