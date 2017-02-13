Warning to protect jewellery following burglaries in Telford

Police in Telford are urging people to take extra steps to protect their property after two burglaries over the weekend during which family gold jewellery was stolen.

Between 7.15pm and 9.20pm on Saturday offenders entered a property in Mafeking Road, Hadley and after an untidy search stole a black holdall containing items of family gold as well as four medals and a mobile phone.

The items of jewellery included boxed sets of of necklace and earrings, gold bangles, a gold bracelet, gold rings, a baby ring, gold ear rings, a gold stud and a gold forehead tikka.

Between 4.10pm and 8pm on Sunday offenders entered a property in Mount Gilbert, Arleston stole and stole three men’s gold chains, cash and and paperwork.

Officers have conducted house to house enquiries in both locations and would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or is aware of these items being offered for sale.

Det Sgt John Taylor said: “We continue to work with local communities to reduce incidents of burglary which target family gold, and advise people to take some simple precautions to reduce the chances of them falling victim to this particular type of crime.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Mafeking Road or Mount Gilbert over the weekend, or is aware of the stolen items being offered for sale.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incidents 672S of 11 February or 611S of 12 February.

West Mercia Police offers the following security advice:

• Keep the jewellery in a safe place and locked up if possible. Consider installing a safe at home which is securely fixed to the floor or wall. See www.se curedbydesign.com for police approved safes.

• Ensure that the jewellery is insured.

• Consider storing high value items elsewhere such as in a bank deposit box; contact your bank for details.

• Make a list of all jewellery stored in your house with a description of each item.

• Photograph all pieces of jewellery against a plain background with the ruler next to them to give an idea of size.

• Consider registering your jewellery with a registration company.

• Make sure your home is kept secure at all times: keep windows and doors locked, switch lights on when going out to make your home looks occupied, use burglary alarms and install security lights on the outside of your property.