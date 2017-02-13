Vulnerable teenager has phone stolen at bus stop in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vulnerable teenager had his mobile phone stolen in Shrewsbury on Friday.

The teenager was waiting at the bus stop outside the Shirehall when he was approached by another man who asked him for the time.

The 18-year-old showed him the screen of his black iPhone 4 and the man took the phone out of the victim’s hands.

The man then walked away from the bus stop with the iPhone in the direction of Shrewsbury Crown Court before turning into Preston Street.

He is described as being in his 50s, around 5ft 8in tall, with short or balding hair and is understood to have been wearing a white jacket that came down to his waist at the time.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 485S of February 10.