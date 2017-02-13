The County Group opens brand new branch in Shrewsbury

One of the largest insurance brokers in the North West, with annual client premiums of over £60m, have opened for the first time in Shrewsbury as part of their expansion plans.

The County Group – a leading personal and commercial insurance broker – have moved into Shrewsbury Business Park, their first branch in Shrewsbury since forming the business in 2003.

The County Group currently has 22 branches in England & Wales, employing 250 people and securing over £60m worth of personal and business insurance premiums for their clients in 2016.

Shrewsbury has been carefully chosen as the ideal next location for The County Group, serving as the commercial centre for Shropshire and Mid Wales and with a thriving business community.

Located on Anchorage Avenue within Shrewsbury Business Park, the brand new branch is run by Jonathan Evans and Mathew Bailey who both have exceptional knowledge of the local area and the insurance requirements of the diverse range of businesses.

Account Manager Jonathan Evans explains the rationale for the new branch in Shrewsbury:

“We have long earmarked Shrewsbury as the ideal location for our expanding branch network. Geographically, it is located really well for us within our expanding branch network in the Midlands, North England and Wales.

“Our CEO has family in Shrewsbury and knows the town well and it was always in his plans to open a branch here as he knows what a prosperous area it is. I was pleased to be asked to come and set up the new branch along with Mat as I also have family links in Shrewsbury and know it well.

“Although we are only a few weeks after opening, we have met lots of businesses already and are providing quotations and policies for their business insurance requirements. We believe that we offer something different in that we are part of a large £60m group so have access to market leading insurance schemes that other brokers won’t have, but also offer that local personal service which is important.

“It’s a bit of a cliché but it really is best of both worlds. As a Top 25 UK broker, our relationships with the leading insurers is first class and quite simply we have schemes and preferential rates other brokers in the area are unlikely to have.

“It is by having local offices and personal service that has fuelled the growth of the company. Businesses are always keen to have competitive premiums of course but there is a lot more to it when insuring your business, or even your house for that matter, than just price.

“First class service with a full understanding of every clients business is vital in ensuring the cover is all encompassing with no gaps whatsoever.

“We would like to support businesses large and small in the Shrewsbury region, advising on their ever changing insurance requirements as they hopefully expand their products and services, employees, vehicles and premises.

“With our preferential and exclusive insurance schemes as a UK Top 25 Broker, I’m confident we will provide competitive rates both for individual policies such as home and car insurance, through to commercial insurance for sole traders through to large organisations.

“We are really excited to be opening a branch in Shrewsbury and our team here are ready for business.”