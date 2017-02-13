Match Preview: Peterborough United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will hope to build on their impressive victory against Scunthorpe when they face Peterborough United tomorrow.

No team has accrued more points that Salop in League One over the last six matches; with four wins and two draws taking their total up to 14.

Paul Hurst is likely to be without midfielder Abu Ogogo, who picked up a knock in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United.

The former Grimsby boss also alluded to other unspecified injury problems, which could result in changes.

Striker AJ Leitch-Smith came on as a late substitute at Glanford Park, after missing the last six weeks with a knee problem.

Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys was absent through illness at the weekend, but he may return to the fold. However, Stefan Payne (foot) is unlikely to be risked.

Town have failed to beat Peterborough in their seven previous attempts. Shrewsbury’s last win at Peterborough came in September 2005; with goals from Neil Sorvel and Duane Darby giving Gary Peters’ side a 2-0 victory.

Posh boss Grant McCann will be without influential utility man Michael Bostwick (broken jaw.)

Jermaine Anderson and namesake Harry (both knee) have been ruled out.

Defender Jack Baldwin could return to the line-up after he was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United.

Peterborough occupy 9th place in the League One standings.

Possible Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-4-2)

1. McGee, 2. Smith, 5. Tafazolli, 6. Baldwin, 29. Binnom-Williams, 11. Maddison, 16. Inman, 42. Grant, 7. Edwards, 13. Mackail-Smith, 21. Nichols

Subs: 3.Hughes, 8. Forrester, 9. Angol, 12. Ball, 14. Tyler, 36. Samuelson, 37. Morias

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 16. Morris, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 19. Ladapo, 27. Roberts

Subs: 4. McGivern, 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Coventry

Bristol Rovers V Sheffield United

Bolton V Rochdale (20:00)

Bury V MK Dons

Fleetwood V Bradford

Gillingham V Chesterfield

Millwall V Port Vale

Northampton V Swindon

Oldham V Charlton

Oxford V Southend

Scunthorpe V Walsall

