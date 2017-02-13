Lulu to perform at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this autumn

Legendary singer Lulu is to perform at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this autumn as part of a national tour.

The ‘All About The Music Tour’ will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 39-dates across the UK including Theatre Severn on Wednesday 25 October.

Performing hits from a career spanning over 50-years, fans can expect to hear huge hits such as ‘Shout’, ‘To Sir With Love’, ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, amongst many others.

After a ten year period of relative inactivity on the live scene, the release of Lulu’s most critically acclaimed album to-date, 2015’s self-penned ‘Making Life Rhyme’, sparked the most prolific touring period of her entire career, leading to sell-out tours in both 2015 and 2016.

Lulu said, “I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year. My life has always been all about the music, so come and join me again or for the first time and let’s have a great night of music.”

Priority booking opens to Friends of Theatre Severn from 10am on Wednesday 15 February.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 17th February, available from www.theatresevern.co.uk