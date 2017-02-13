Gamers to battle sleep in 24-hour charity challenge

Committed video gamers Rob Walker, and his colleagues from GAME in Shrewsbury, are gearing up to burn the midnight gaming oil on 24th and 25th February 2017 to raise money for people with disabilities.

Deputy Manager, Rob, will be playing video games continuously for 24 hours as part of GameBlast17, the UK’s largest gaming marathon weekend. Along with his colleagues, Rob is aiming to raise £750 for the charity SpecialEffect, who use technology to help people with disabilities benefit from the fun and inclusion of video games.

Shrewsbury’s GAME store are asking people to help them reach their target by sponsoring them via their online fundraising page, popping into the store to purchase a raffle ticket or buying some cakes from their bake sale.

Rob Walker, Deputy Manager at Game in Shrewsbury on Pride Hill, said: “Video games are a great way to de-stress and unwind, and I’m lucky enough to be able to plug in and play when I get home. As much as I love to play, 24 hours of gaming will be a big challenge; I’ll have energy drinks and snacks on hand to power me through! It will be worth it to be able to help people with disabilities enjoy the same games that I do.”

“We’re asking people to atom playing for 24 hours to help the thousands of people who, because of a disability, can only sit and watch other people have all the fun with family and friends.” said Mark Saville, the charity’s Communications Officer.

“GameBlast is an opportunity for people to do what they love best and level the playing field for people with disabilities at the same time.”

The charity are inviting teams of friends, family members and work colleagues to join the GameBlast event, which has been likened to a ‘Children in Need’ for gamers. It’s backed by big names in the games industry including GAME, Twitch, and Faceit, and aims to raise £100,000.

“GAME Shrewsbury’s efforts will help people like John who never thought he’d be able to play video games again because his muscular dystrophy stopped him using a controller,” said Mark. “The sponsorship raised through the GameBlast weekend will change the lives of many more people like John through the gift of gaming fun and inclusivity.”

Anyone can sponsor the team online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gameblast17-obbich.

Raffle tickets will be available in store from Friday 11th February, and homemade cakes will be available to buy on Saturday 25th February.