Shrewsbury Town boss salutes players after Scunthorpe United win

Paul Hurst has praised his players for yesterday’s 1-0 victory against Scunthorpe; their first at Glanford Park in 23 years.

Freddie Ladapo’s fourth goal in six matches, ended Scunthorpe’s 26 game home unbeaten run in the league.

Prior to yesterday, Salop had failed to defeat the Iron in their last 17 attempts.

Town have also stretched their unbeaten run to six matches – winning their first away game since December in the process.

Manager Paul Hurst has heaped praise in the direction of his players following the unexpected win.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “I’m feeling very pleased. Very pleased for the players, I thought they put in a real determined performance.

“Perhaps my only criticism at half time is that I wanted a bit more belief that we could go and get the victory and I think second half they did that.

“We had some really good moments, good spells. Freddie’s (Ladapo) got another goal after great work from Tyler (Roberts) and then defensively I thought we were excellent.

“We limited them to very little, a lot of good blocks, good shape to us, good work rate. Jayson’s (Leutwiler) had to make one outstanding save (from Craig Davies) but other than that, he hasn’t had much to do.

“To do that against a team that’s lying in second and are a very good team is a credit to the players.”

On a sour note, former Dagenham Captain Abu Ogogo picked up a knock, potentially ruling him out of Tuesday’s trip to Peterborough.

Hurst added: “I think we might have picked up a few injuries as well, so the team might look a bit different on Tuesday, but I’ve said before that it’s a squad game and maybe it’s a chance for one or two lads to stake a claim.

“Abs (Abu Ogogo) got the injury early in the first half, got through to half-time, but I think Skitty (Chris Skitt) is certainly concerned. The initial thought is that he will be missing on Tuesday night.”

