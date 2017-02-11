Match Report: Scunthorpe United 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town record their first win against Scunthorpe in 18 matches, thanks to Freddie Ladapo’s 69th minute winner.

Paul Hurst has achieved what 11 previous Salop managers failed to do – record a win against Scunthorpe United.

Freddie Ladapo’s stock continues to rise, his second half strike takes his total up to four in six games.

Hurst made one change from the side that beat Bury 2-1. Freddie Ladapo replaced the injured Stefan Payne.

Stephen Humphrys was missing from the matchday squad due to illness, AJ Leitch-Smith made a surprise return to the bench after missing the last six weeks with a knee problem.

Shrewsbury had the first sight of goal. Joe Riley’s free-kick was met by the head of Mat Sadler, but former Salop loanee Luke Daniels comfortably collected the ball.

Scunthorpe United should have been ahead in the next passage of play. Josh Morris’ free-kick was met by Neal Bishop, Jayson Leutwiler blocked the attempt. However, the ball fell kindly to ex Huddersfield defender Murray Wallace, but he was unable to convert the rebound.

Salop had calls for a penalty turned down when the impressive Tyler Roberts hit the deck, after Freddie Ladapo had found him inside the box.

The away side were enjoying all the attacking play. Freddie Ladapo tried his luck but the shot lacked power to trouble Luke Daniels.

Then Alex Rodman turned possession over to Joe Riley. The former Bolton full-back powered an effort just wide.

At the beginning of the second half Shrewsbury had some defending to do. Mat Sadler stood up to the task by blocking the ball twice on the edge of the box, with former Blackburn midfielder Josh Morris eventually firing over.

Town had another penalty turned down, but this one looked more clear cut than the first. Tyler Roberts sent Shaun Whalley free, who drove into the box. He appeared to be shoved in the back, but the referee controversially waved play-on.

Salop were continuing to bang on the Scunthorpe door. This time Tyler Roberts skimmed his marker before finding Freddie Ladapo. He and Alex Rodman combined to find Junior Brown, whose low drive was clawed to safety by Luke Daniels.

In the 69th minute, Freddie Ladapo would be the man to ensure that Town beat Scunthorpe for the first time in 19 years. The Crystal Palace loanee started the move by finding Roberts, and finished it by smashing home from inside the box.

It could have been two moments later. Shaun Whalley lofted the ball to Abu Ogogo, who was denied his first goal of the season by a fine save.

The aforementioned Whalley could have put his team out of sight, but his effort was placed wide.

In the last action of the contest, former Wales international Craig Davies used all his neck muscles to plant a header goalwards. But Jayson Leutwiler pulled off a magnificent stop.

Shrewsbury who have ended Scunthorpe’s 26 match home unbeaten record in the lead, move up to 17th in the table. Scunthorpe stay second. Town travel to Peterborough on Tuesday night, whilst Scunthorpe welcome Walsall.

Attendance: 4,367

Team Line Ups:

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

1. Daniels, 31. Sutton (81), 5. Wallace, 6. Mirfin, 15. Toffolo, 19. Holmes, 8. Dawson, 12. Bishop, 11. Morris, 14. Hopper (59), 10. Van Veen (59)

Subs: 2. Wiseman, 9. Madden (59), 13. Anyon, 20. Goode, 24. Toney (59), 26. Ness, 28. Davies (81)

Subs Not Used: 2.Wiseman, 13. Anyon, 20. Goode, 26. Ness

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman (91), 19. Ladapo (83), 27. Roberts (79)

Subs: 4.McGivern, 10. Dodds (79), 16. Morris, 17. Yates, 20. Leitch-Smith (91), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd (83)

Subs Not Used: 4. McGivern, 16. Morris, 17. Yates, 21. Halstead

Report by: Ryan Hillback