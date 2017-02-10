New venue for 2017 Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival

Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival is set to move to a new venue after outgrowing its current location.

This year’s event will see the popular festival move from Morris Hall to the former Wakeman School which will allow the festival to grow.

Organisers are promising new beers and new breweries, more old favourites, a wider range of ciders and a bar dedicated to dark beers.

The date of of this year’s festival is also changing from September to July to take advantage of the summer season and be part of Shrewsbury’s growing visitor offering.

The festival will take place between Thursday 20 and Saturday 22 July with over 100 different beers, food on site and lots of seating.

The festival’s move is subject to final approval of budget by CAMRA Central Office.