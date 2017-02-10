New assistant lettings manager appointed at Roger Parry & Partners

With over 30 years’ experience in the property industry, Maxine Lewis, has recently been appointed as the Assistant Lettings Manager at Roger Parry and Partners office in Shrewsbury.

At Roger Parry and Partners experience is key and Maxine, who has extensive knowledge of the local lettings market, is keen to share her comprehensive expertise with landlords in Shrewsbury and across Shropshire.

Welcoming Maxine to the team, Roger Parry, Senior Partner said: “I am delighted to welcome Maxine as our Shrewsbury Assistant Lettings Manager. She comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience of the local area which will prove invaluable to both our landlords and tenants. Finding the right tenant starts with finding the right agent and all of our property professionals at Roger Parry and Partners have the necessary expertise to lead landlords away from any potential pitfalls and make the process as profitable as possible. Maxine offers both landlords and tenants peace of mind by adhering to the highest standards and regulatory code of conducts at all times.

“The benefit of appointing a fully qualified manager means that she comes to us already knowing the legal side of the business, add this to her knowledge of the local area marks an extremely exciting time for Roger Parry and Partners lettings in Shrewsbury.”

Maxine is particularly keen to hear from landlords with properties in Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas, she said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the Roger Parry and Partners lettings agent in Shrewsbury as it sets for expansion – with a new office on its way and I can’t wait to get started.”