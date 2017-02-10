Match Preview: Scunthorpe United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will hope to keep their unbeaten run going, but they face an uphill task against promotion-chasers Scunthorpe United.

In fact, some may say an impossible task, as Shrewsbury have an abysmal recent record against the Iron.

Salop have failed to beat Scunthorpe in their last 17 attempts – that record includes 12 defeats.

Town’s last win at Scunthorpe came in August 1994; by the emphatic scoreline of four goals to one.

Paul Hurst will be without striker Stefan Payne due to a foot injury. Payne’s Town debut lasted just 12 minutes, but the Barnsley loanee is expected to return soon.

AJ Leitch-Smith (knee) has returned to training but is not expected to be available for the next 10 days.

Salop are expected to come up against their former loanee Ivan Toney. The 20-year-old scored seven times in 25 games for the club.

Ex Shrewsbury youth player Craig Davies, and one time loanee Luke Daniels could also feature for the home side.

Former reported Shrewsbury Town target Conor Townsend could also be selected.

Scunthorpe United have midfielder Neal Bishop available, after his sending off in the 3-1 defeat at Southend was successfully appealed against.

However, Graham Alexander will be without Jordan Clarke (ankle) and Paddy Madden (groin).

Scunthorpe occupy 2nd place, two points from 1st, with a game in hand over leaders Sheffield United.

Possible Line Ups:

Scunthorpe United: (4-4-2)

1. Daniels, 2. Wiseman, 5. Wallace, 22. Townsend, 15. Toffolo, 19. Holmes, 8. Dawson, 12. Bishop, 11. Morris, 24. Toney, 28. Davies

Subs: 6. Mirfin, 13. Anyon, 14. Hopper, 16. Adelakun, 20. Goode, 26. Ness, 30. Crooks

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 2. Riley, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 27. Roberts, 19. Ladapo

Subs: 9. Humphrys, 10. Dodds, 14. Grimmer, 16. Morris, 17. Yates, 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Charlton

Bolton V Walsall

Bristol Rovers V Bradford

Bury V Swindon

Fleetwood V Rochdale

Gillingham V Port Vale

Millwall V Southend

Northampton V Chesterfield

Oldham V Coventry

Oxford V MK Dons

Peterborough V Sheffield United

Prebiew by: Ryan Hillback