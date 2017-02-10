Faces light up on RJAH children’s ward with donated sensory equipment

Nearly £4,000 of new sensory equipment has been donated to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital children’s ward by developers Kier Construction.

Not only did the company build the £15.1million theatre and ward development at the Oswestry-based hospital last year, they also wanted to raise money too.

Kier works with the charity Medequip4kids to supply hospitals with sensory equipment such as fibre-optic lights and tactile toys.

Kier’s Operations Manager Justin Williams said: “We came up with plans of what to buy for Alice Ward and a target of how much we needed to raise. We held a golf charity day at Oswestry Golf Course and raised £3,960!

“It’s about giving something back. We’re contractors, we’re in business. But all of us have a social responsibility and personal pride that becomes clear with this sensory equipment.

“This is more tangible than the presentation of a cheque. There’s an end product and you can see what a fantastic benefit this is going to be for the children.”

Alice Ward Manager Suzanne Marsden can’t thank them enough. She said: “It’s really humbling to see a big business like Kier be so personal with a donation.

“Not only have they raised money for the sensory room but they’ve come here in person to donate the equipment.

“Many of our patients need intensive physio to keep their joints and muscles healthy. So to be able to bring them into the sensory room or take the sensory equipment to their bedside is priceless.

“It calms patients down and allows us to treat them without them stressing. The ward is so grateful to Kier and Medequip4kids for all their help.”

Medequip4kids, based in Manchester, have been supplying hospitals with sensory equipment for 30 years.

Chief Executive Ghazala Baig said: ““It makes such a difference. Seeing a child’s face change from being serious to happy when they see the lights makes all the difference.

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to work with Kier and RJAH to provide this equipment. Sensory equipment can make a patient more relaxed. If you’re tense or waiting to have treatment a sensory room like this can really relax you.

“To actually present it and meet the staff is the best feeling. They are so grateful because it sometimes makes treating their patients a little easier.”