Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale clash in fixture change

Rivals Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale have seen their fixture moved to Friday the 17 of March.

Stoke City are at home against table-toppers Chelsea on the Saturday, so the clash has been pushed forward to the Friday with a 7:45pm kick-off.

Several Salop players including Louis Dodds, AJ Leitch-Smith, and Ryan McGivern, could return to Vale Park for the first time since leaving last summer.

Port Vale saw Bruno Ribeiro resign earlier in the season. Former Manchester City, Leeds United, and Fulham midfielder Michael Brown, is currently in caretaker charge.

Vale who travel to Gillingham on Saturday, are one place below Shrewsbury in the Sky Bet League One table.

Town are on the hunt for their first win away to Port Vale since goals courtesy of Marvin Morgan, Mark Wright, and Lionel Ainsworth, sealed a 3-2 win in September 2011.

Every player who played in that fixture has since departed the respective clubs.

Article by: Ryan Hillback