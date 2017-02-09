Shrewsbury Flaxmill receives £7.9m from the Heritage Lottery Fund

Shrewsbury Flaxmill has received £7.9 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund it was announced today.

The money will be used to remove the Main Mill and Kiln from the Heritage at Risk Register and follows a previous grant of £12.1 million also made by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

As part of the next phase an interpretation and learning space will be constructed on the ground floor, along with a café, to be managed by the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings. Four floors of commercial space will also be created.

The main mill is of international architectural importance being the oldest iron framed building in the world, constructed in 1797 and is the forerunner to all modern skyscrapers.

Daniel Kawczynski, Member of Parliament for Shrewsbury and Atcham said:

“I am extremely pleased that lottery funding will enable work to continue on this iconic building. Previous funding from the European Regional Development Fund and Historic England has brought about the opening of an interactive visitor centre and education facility within the Office and Stable buildings, now with lottery money the focus will be on restoring the Grade 1 listed Main Mill and Grade 2 listed Kiln.”

Historic England will look to begin work in the spring of 2017.